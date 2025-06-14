5 . Controversies that surrounded Padmaavat

During its production, Padmaavat faced several controversies. Several Rajput caste groups, including Rajput Karni Sena and its supporters, protested and later damaged the film's set, saying that the film negatively depicted Rajput queen Maa Padmavati. They also slapped Bhansali on the film's set. In 2017, while shooting at Masai Plateau, Kolhapur, a group of people attacked the set and set it on fire, which harmed animals and ruined several costumes. Bhansali and Deepika Padukone even received death threats during the shoot and before the release.