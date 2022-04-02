Ajay Devgn birthday: 5 unknown facts about Runway 34 actor that will surprise you

As Ajay Devgn celebrate his 52nd birthday, here are some unknown facts about the actor.
Bollywood's very own Singham aka Ajay Devgn has turned a year older, and as the actor is geared up with his upcoming drama Runway 34, here are some unknown facts about the actor that will charm you, just like his films. (All images source: File Photos)
1. Ajay Devgn- The traveller
Apart from being an ace performer, he is also a travel lover. Nothing gives him greater joy than travelling with his family; that includes his parents, his two sisters, their husbands and kids and, of course, his wife and children. All vacations include a 25-member team, going together (business or first class) and booking an island if that is possible.
2. Ajay Devgn- A talented cook
Ajay is a fantastic cook and can whip up both Indian and continental dishes.
3. The Shiv bhakt Ajay
Ajay is an ardent Shiva devotee. He has also professed his love for his favourite lord by getting a tattoo on his chest, and he has dedicated the movie Shivaay, celebrating the icon.
4. Family love Ajay
Ajay Devgn is an ardent family lover. His first-born Nysa is his absolute weakness. He sulks big time if he cannot speak to her at least a few times a day. His son, Yug, is also an equally-big weakness as Nysa.
5. Ajay's love for Polo Green cologne
It is said that Ajay has been wearing the same cologne, Polo Green For Men by Ralph Lauren, for the last three decades.