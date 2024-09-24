Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

4/5

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was directed by the famous filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. The romantic drama was a welcome change for him as he has previously directed critically and commercially acclaimed thrillers such as A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby. But, it seems that the audience wants to see him making thrillers only. The 2024 release was his first collaboration with Ajay, with whom he has plans to make the biopic of the ancient Indian strategist Chanakya.