Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

After beginning the year with the horror thriller hit Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn had two consecultive flops with Maidaan and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The latter, a romantic drama, turned out to be his biggest flop with losses even more than one of the worst-rated films Himmatwala. Starring Tabu as the leading lady, the Neeraj Pandey directorial is among the biggest Bollywood disasters of 2024.
1. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was Ajay Devgn and Tabu's tenth film together
The romantic drama marked the tenth collaboration of the successful pair Ajay Devgn and Tabu. They have previously starred together in films including Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Fitoor, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also featured Jimmy Shergill in the leading role.
2. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha at the box office
Released on August 2, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was made in Rs 100 crore, as per several reports. The film couldn't even recover 10% of its budget and only earned Rs 8.59 crore net in India, according to Bollywood Hungama. Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer had clashed at the box office with Janhvi Kapoor's spy thrilller Ulajh, which also bombed at the box office.
3. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha featured Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar
Apart from Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Jimmy Shergill in the leading roles, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also featured Gangubai Kathiwadi-fame Shantanu Maheshwari and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. They both played young versions of Ajay and Tabu's characters Krishna and Vasudha, respectively, in the film.
4. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was directed by Neeraj Pandey
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was directed by the famous filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. The romantic drama was a welcome change for him as he has previously directed critically and commercially acclaimed thrillers such as A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby. But, it seems that the audience wants to see him making thrillers only. The 2024 release was his first collaboration with Ajay, with whom he has plans to make the biopic of the ancient Indian strategist Chanakya.
5. Ajay Devgn will hope to bounce back with Singham Again
After two consecutive flops Maidaan and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn will hope to bounce back with Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. The much-awaited actioner features a star-studded ensemble consisting of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Slated to release on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, it will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.