3 . Aishwarya’s proposal story

Abhishek Bachchan revealed in an interview with Oprah, how he proposed to his then-girlfriend. “I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on my balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day… wouldn't it be nice if I was together with [Aishwarya], married? So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.” Bachchan even gifted her the same ring she wore in Guru, the movie that the duo was co-starring in when they fell in love.