Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is truly an example of a global icon. Aishwarya lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil, in the Hindi version, but also she worked with Mani Ratnam in Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya has previously been part of Bride and Prejudice, Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion and The Mistress of Spices, all of which were renowned Hollywood flicks.