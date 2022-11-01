Search icon
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics

On the occasion of her 49th birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

  • Nov 01, 2022, 10:24 PM IST

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Tuesday, celebrated her 49th birthday. On the special occasion, the actress visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The photos are now going viral on social media. In the pictures, they can be seen taking darshan at the temple.

Take a look:

 

1. Miss World 1994

Miss World 1994
Known as world's most beautiful woman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World pageant in the year 1994.

2. Most popular celebrity

Most popular celebrity
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked in Hindi and Tamil films and established herself as one of the most popular celebs in the country.

3. Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped into Cannes Film Festival back when she promoted her film with Shah Rukh Khan, Devdas, there. The film festival is extremely special for Aish since she has fond memories attached to it, which include Abhishek Bachchan proposing her, and taking little Aaradhya there. Being most experienced, Aishwarya manages to stun the most with every passing year.

4. Knows how to balance professional and personal life

Knows how to balance professional and personal life
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a proud working woman. She might have spent more time with her family since Aaradhya entered her life, but there is absolutely no stopping for Aishwarya. 

5. Knows how to keep controversies afar

Knows how to keep controversies afar
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, like every other Bollywood star, has many controversies linked to her name. There however is no such tag that has been stuck with her and she is one of the most loved actresses all across the globe.

6. One of the first actresses to have major Hollywood flicks and still working with members from South Indian film industry

One of the first actresses to have major Hollywood flicks and still working with members from South Indian film industry
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is truly an example of a global icon. Aishwarya lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil, in the Hindi version, but also she worked with Mani Ratnam in Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya has previously been part of Bride and Prejudice, Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion and The Mistress of Spices, all of which were renowned Hollywood flicks.

 

