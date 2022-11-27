Search icon
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Jehangir, Taimur, attend Genelia D'souza-Riteish Deshmukh's son's birthday bash

On Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia had a party to celebrate their older son Riaan's ninth birthday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 27, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

On Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia had a party to celebrate their older son Riaan's ninth birthday. Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, Misha, and kids, as well as the sons of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jehangir, all showed up to the party.

1. Genelia D'souza-Riteish Deshmukh's son's birthday bash

Genelia D'souza-Riteish Deshmukh's son's birthday bash
1/5

Genelia D'souza-Riteish Deshmukh' were seen greeting paps at their son's birthday bash.

2. Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya arrive at party

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya arrive at party
2/5

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya were seen arriving at the theme party.

3. Sharad Kelkar poses with his family

Sharad Kelkar poses with his family
3/5

Sharad Kelkar and his family were seen posing happily for paps outside the party.

4. Jeh Ali Khan spotted at the party

Jeh Ali Khan spotted at the party
4/5

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan was seen in his nanny's arms as they arrived at the party.

5. Taimur papped at birthday party

Taimur papped at birthday party
5/5

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur was seen arriving at the grand birthday party.

