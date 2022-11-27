Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Jehangir, Taimur, attend Genelia D'souza-Riteish Deshmukh's son's birthday bash

On Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia had a party to celebrate their older son Riaan's ninth birthday.
On Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia had a party to celebrate their older son Riaan's ninth birthday. Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, Misha, and kids, as well as the sons of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jehangir, all showed up to the party.
1. Genelia D'souza-Riteish Deshmukh's son's birthday bash
Genelia D'souza-Riteish Deshmukh' were seen greeting paps at their son's birthday bash.
2. Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya arrive at party
Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya were seen arriving at the theme party.
3. Sharad Kelkar poses with his family
Sharad Kelkar and his family were seen posing happily for paps outside the party.
4. Jeh Ali Khan spotted at the party
Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan was seen in his nanny's arms as they arrived at the party.
5. Taimur papped at birthday party
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur was seen arriving at the grand birthday party.