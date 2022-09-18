Search icon
Aisha Sharma burns the internet in blue monokini, sizzling photos go viral

Take a look at Aisha Sharma's photos here.

  • Sep 18, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

With her performance in Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayete, Aisha Sharma has left everyone in awe. Although the actress may not be frequently seen on the big screen, she does post updates about her life on Instagram.

Aisha Sharma's monokini

Aisha Sharma's monokini
1/6

Aisha Sharma lit the internet when she posted a few hot images on Instagram. She was dressed in a blue bikini.

Aisha Sharma's post

Aisha Sharma's post
2/6

As soon as Aisha Sharma uploaded the pictures, people began calling her hot, sexy, and many other wonderful things.

Aisha Sharma's Instagram

Aisha Sharma's Instagram
3/6

Aisha Sharma enjoys a massive following of 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Aisha Sharma's best-known works

Aisha Sharma's best-known works
4/6

Satyameva Jayate Shikha, Kudiyan Lahore Diyan, Baba Ki Chowki Self, and Kudiyan Lahore Diyan are some of her best-known works.

Aisha Sharma's upcoming projects

Aisha Sharma's upcoming projects
5/6

Neha will be seen on the big screen in her forthcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which is being produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui and is being directed by Kushan Nandy. Along with Neha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the main in the movie.

Aisha Sharma's sister

Aisha Sharma's sister
6/6

For the unversed, Aisha Sharma is actress Neha Sharma's sister.

