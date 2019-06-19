Airport Diaries: Deepika Padukone is back from New York; Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also return to Mumbai

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport while heading back to Mumbai. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also exited the airport together.

It was raining celebrities at the Mumbai airport today. Several of them returned to the city after completing their personal and professional commitments. While getting clicked at the Mumbai airport, they nailed the perfect look and were all smiles for the shutterbugs present there. Among the many celebs, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal were spotted while making their way out of the airport. The paparazzi had a field day while clicking them.

Deepika, who headed to London a few days back for '83 shoot, headed to New York from there to attend a charity dinner organised by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The actor despite a tiring trip managed to look beautiful as ever at the airport.

On the other hand, Varun and Natasha were seen walking together while heading to their car from the airport. The couple has been making several public appearances amidst their wedding rumours.

Check out the photos below: