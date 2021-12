Ahead of Salman Khan’s birthday, here are five dialogues that gave his fans major inspiration

Take a look at these five 'Bhaijaan' dialogues that will always be evergreen!

With his strong dialogues, Salman Khan has left an indelible impact on his admirers' hearts. His followers recall his unique and touching movie dialogues and always have a fan moment when they say it.

1. Tubelight

1/5 "Yakeen ek tubelight ki tarah hota hai, der se jalta hai, lekin jab jalta hai toh full light kar deta hai "

2. Sultan

2/5 “Koi Tumhe Tab Tak Nahi Hara Sakta, Jab Tak Tum Khud Se Na Haar Jao”

3. Ready

3/5 "Zindagi mein teen cheeje kabhi underestimate mat karna I,Me, aur Myself."

4. Maine Pyaar Kia

4/5 “Dosti Ka Ek Oosul Hai Madam… No Sorry, No Thank You”

5. Jai Ho