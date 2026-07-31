Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyendu Sharma that made him superstars' biggest threat

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jul 31, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
1.Liquid in Pyaar Ka Punchnama
Even in his debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Divyendu as Liquid stood out, hilariously capturing the ups and downs of a young man. Divyendu as Liquid, the carefree, mischievous, and lovable friend's comic timing and effortless humour won audiences instantly.
2.Sundar Lal Tripathi in Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Despite being led by Shahid Kapoor, Divyenndu's Sundar Lal Tripathi's easy-going personality and camaraderie lend warmth to the narrative. He proved that even in an ensemble cast, he has the ability to make his character memorable through his effortless performance.
3.Dev Singh in Glory
In this gritty sports thriller set in the brutal, high-stakes world of boxing, Divyenndu plays Devinder "Dev" Singh, a role that pulls him firmly out of comic territory and into darker, more emotionally charged terrain.
4.Dodo in Madgaon Express
Amidst the madness directed by Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu shines as Dodo, an eccentric, unpredictable, and endlessly entertaining character. His impeccable comic timing, quirky mannerisms, and scene-stealing performance made Dodo one of the film's biggest highlights.
5.in Peddi
With Peddi, Divyenndu makes his Telugu debut, and despite being a Ram Charan-starrer, his role of Ram Bujji garnered praise and earned a worthy mention among critics and the audience.