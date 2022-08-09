Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release, a look at films Aamir Khan rejected that became blockbuster hits

Today, ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, we will tell you about some films that Aamir Khan rejected which went onto become blockbuster hits.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. All set to release in the theatres on August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, will see Aamir playijng the role of Laal in the movie.
There are high expectations from the film as is from every Aamir Khan movie. However, today, ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, we will tell you about some of the films that Aamir Khan rejected which went onto become blockbuster hits. Take a look.
1. Saajan
One of the biggest films of 1991, Saajan starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead roles. But did you know that the makers had first approached Aamir Khan for Sanjay Dutt's role in the film? After Aamir turned down the movie, Sanjay Dutt was brought onboard as he instantly agreed to do the role. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of that year.
2. Darr
An iconic film, Darr, in which King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan delivered one of his best performances to date, wouldn't have been the same had he not been in it. Think of Aamir Khan playing the role of Rahul and delivering the iconic..."Ki..Ki..Ki..Kiran”? Well, we think no one could have done it better than SRK. As per media reports, not SRK but Ajay Devgn was the first choice for Rahul's role in Darr. After Ajay refused the movie, it was offered to Aamir Khan who too turned it down. The film later went to Shah Rukh Khan. And the rest is history.
3. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun
Salman Khan starrer Hum Aapke Hain Kaun! was first offered to Aamir Khan. Since the latter did not find the film's script appealing, he turned it down, as per a report in GQ India. Director Sooraj Barjatya then approached Salman Khan for the film and it went onto become one of the most iconic films of the Hindi film industry. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun! which collected Rs 69.75 crore during its released. When it's rate is adjusted to inflation, it amounts to nearly Rs 354.7 crore, as per a Hindustan Times report.
4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge
As per GQ India, Aamir Khan was first offered to play the role of Raj in DDLJ. After Aamir refused to do the film, SRK was brought onboard. DDLJ remains one of the most iconic films in the history of the Hindi film industry. It is one of SRK's most loved films, one which went onto create history.
5. Mohabbatein
Not just DDLJ, Aditya Chopra had first offered Mohabbatein to Aamir Khan which the latter turned down. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer, as everyone would know, was a massive blockbuster hit and went onto create box office history.
6. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
When director Kabir Khan offered Aamir Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the actor wanted a few changes in the script. When kabir did not agree, Aamir refused to do the film, as per a report in GQ India. The film later went to Salman Khan and after a series of underperforming films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which Salman was seen in a never-seen-before avatar, revived Salman's career and the movie become a blockbuster hit.