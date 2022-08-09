Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release, a look at films Aamir Khan rejected that became blockbuster hits

Today, ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, we will tell you about some films that Aamir Khan rejected which went onto become blockbuster hits.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. All set to release in the theatres on August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, will see Aamir playijng the role of Laal in the movie.

There are high expectations from the film as is from every Aamir Khan movie. However, today, ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, we will tell you about some of the films that Aamir Khan rejected which went onto become blockbuster hits. Take a look.