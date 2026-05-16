Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | May 16, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
1.Satya
With Satya, Manoj Bajpayee created one of the most iconic characters in Indian cinema through his portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre. His electrifying screen presence, fearless performance, and emotionally charged acting brought authenticity to the gangster drama. The role became a massive breakthrough for Manoj and remains unforgettable even today.
2.Aligarh
Manoj Bajpayee delivered one of the most sensitive performances of his career as Professor Ramchandra Siras in Aligarh. With remarkable restraint, vulnerability, and emotional depth, he beautifully portrayed the loneliness and silent pain of the character, earning immense critical acclaim for his heartbreaking performance.
3.Shool
Playing the fearless police officer Samar Pratap Singh in Shool, Manoj Bajpayee delivered a fiery and hard-hitting performance that captured the frustration of an honest cop trapped in a corrupt system. His intense acting and powerful dialogue delivery made the character unforgettable and widely celebrated.
4.The Family Man
As Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee brilliantly balanced the life of a middle-class family man and a secret intelligence officer. His effortless performance, sharp comic timing, and emotional depth made the character highly relatable and one of the most loved roles of his career.
5.Governor
In the upcoming film, Governor, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as the Governor of RBI (Rashtriya Bank of India). Set against a backdrop of political and economic turmoil, his character is expected to navigate immense pressure, power struggles, and economic unrest while carrying a strong sense of responsibility and integrity. Manoj is set to deliver yet another gripping performance in the film directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. Governor releases on June 12, 2026.