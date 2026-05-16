Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

5 . Governor

5

In the upcoming film, Governor, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as the Governor of RBI (Rashtriya Bank of India). Set against a backdrop of political and economic turmoil, his character is expected to navigate immense pressure, power struggles, and economic unrest while carrying a strong sense of responsibility and integrity. Manoj is set to deliver yet another gripping performance in the film directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. Governor releases on June 12, 2026.