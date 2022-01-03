Ahead of Deepika Padukone’s birthday, here’s a look at her rare and unseen childhood pictures

Let's take a peek at the queen's heart-warming childhood photos ahead of her birthday.
Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood diva, leaves no stone unturned when it comes to wowing her fans with her photographs, acting skills, and thoughtful gestures toward those who adore her. She has always been a fan favourite. Everyone adores her million-dollar smile.
1. Deepika Padukone smiles wide
Deepika Padukone may be seen smiling wide at the camera in this adorable childhood shot.
2. Deepika Padukone poses with dad Prakash Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone, daddy-daughter, can be seen joyfully posing with each other in this photo.
3. Deepika Padukone poses with family
Deepika Padukone's daughter Deepika Padukone may be seen smiling as she poses with her family.
4. Deepika Padukone holds award
Deepika took to Instagram on Mother's Day to show a photo of herself wearing a school uniform and holding prizes she won at a sports game.
5. Deepika Padukone wears fake moustache
Deepika Padukone can be seen in the lovely snapshot sporting a false moustache that she appears to have worn for a fancy dress or play.