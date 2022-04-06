Ahead of Dasvi release, a look at Abhishek Bachchan's OTT releases

As 'Dasvi' releases on April 7, here's a look at Abhishek Bachchan's other OTT projects.
In the last two years, Abhishek Bachchan has starred in one web series and four films that have directly premiered on the OTT platforms, including 'Dasvi', which streams from April 7. From 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' to 'Bob Biswas', here is a list of five OTT projects that starred Junior Bachchan.
1. Breathe: Into the Shadows
Abhishek Bachchan made his OTT debut in the Amazon Prime Video psychological crime drama 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' released in July 2020 where he starred as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal who would go to any length to save his daughter from the clutches of a dreaded kidnapper. The second season of the show was announced in October last year. (Image source: Breathe trailer/YouTube screengrab)
2. Ludo
In the Anurag Basu directorial, the 'Manmarziyan' actor made his presence felt among the huge ensemble featuring Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Sheikh among others. Abhishek played the character of a goon named Batukeshwar 'Bittu' Tiwari in the dark crime comedy 'Ludo', which premiered on Netflix in November 2020. (Image source: Ludo trailer/YouTube screengrab)
3. The Big Bull
Based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, 'The Big Bull' starred Abhishek in the leading role of Hemant Shah. Streaming on Disney+ Hostar since April 2021, the financial thriller was overshadowed by the SonyLIV web series 'Scam 1992' which was also inspired by Mehta's financial irregularities and was released six months earlier than the film. (Image source: The Big Bull trailer/YouTube screengrab)
4. Bob Biswas
A spinoff of the 2012 cult classic 'Kahaani', Sujoy Ghosh brought back the deadly serial killer Bob Biswas in the crime drama that marked the directorial debut of his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The 'Dhoom' actor stepped into the shoes of Saswata Chatterjee and played the titular role in 'Bob Biswas', which is streaming on ZEE5 from December 2021. (Image source: Bob Biswas/YouTube screengrab)
5. Dasvi
Son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek plays the politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary who sets on a mission to pass his 10th class exams while being locked up in a jail in this social comedy. The film also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the leading roles. 'Dasvi' streams on Netflix India and Jio Cinema from April 2022. (Image source: Dasvi trailer/YouTube screengrab)