Ahead of Dasvi release, a look at Abhishek Bachchan's OTT releases

1/5

Abhishek Bachchan made his OTT debut in the Amazon Prime Video psychological crime drama 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' released in July 2020 where he starred as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal who would go to any length to save his daughter from the clutches of a dreaded kidnapper. The second season of the show was announced in October last year. (Image source: Breathe trailer/YouTube screengrab)