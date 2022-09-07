Kalank, Gully Boy, 2 States: Ahead of Brahmastra release, a look at Alia Bhatt's biggest box office openers

Before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra releases, here's a look at the biggest box office openers in the actress' career.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is set to shatter box office records as per the trend of advance bookings. The trade experts and industry estimates have also reported that the fantasy adventure epic will become the biggest box office opener of 2022. With these estimations being talked about, here's a look at Alia Bhatt's movies that had the biggest openings at the box office. (All images: File photos)
1. Kalank
The multi-starrer Kalank stands at the top of the list as the Abhishek Varman-directed period romantic drama collected Rs 21.60 crore on its opening day at the box office in 2019, as per Bollywood Hungama.
2. Gully Boy
Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy was one of the most critically appreciated films of 2019. Zoya Akhtar's musical drama film earned Rs 19.40 crore on its opening day, as per Bollywood Hungama.
3. Shaandaar
Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor starrer Shaandaar didn't work for the audiences but Alia and Shahid's chemistry brought footfalls on its opening day in 2015 when it collected Rs 13.10 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.
4. 2 States
Abhishek Varman is responsible for giving two huge box office openers in Alia's career as his directorial 2 States, also starring Arjun Kapoor, opened with figures of Rs 12.42 crore in 2014, as per Bollywood Hungama.
5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania was the second in the Dulhania series after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and opened at Rs 12.25 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.
6. Gangubai Kathiawadi
A close sixth on the list is Gangubai Kathiawadi, which earned Rs 10.50 crore on its opening day and turned out to be a massive blockbuster earning Rs 129.10 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.