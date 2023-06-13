Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3047484
HomePhotos

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush which will also star Prabhas will be released in 5 different languages on June 16.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 13, 2023, 11:47 PM IST

Ahead of Om Raut's film Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing Goddess Sita in the movie, appeared in a beautiful lehenga on Tuesday. She was looking gorgeous in her attire and her photos went viral on social media.

Take a look:

 

1. Adipurush

Adipurush
1/5

Om Raut's Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, which people across the country are eagerly waiting to watch.

2. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
2/5

 Kriti Sanon will play the role of Goddess Sita in the film which will be released in five languages. 

3. Prabhas as lord Ram

Prabhas as lord Ram
3/5

Adipurush will star Prabhas as lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Ravan.

4. Adaptation of Ramayana

Adaptation of Ramayana
4/5

Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.

5. Sunny Singh as Laxmana

Sunny Singh as Laxmana
5/5

The film also stars Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush will have a mega theatrical release on June 16. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk teach Anil Kapoor steps of Tauba Tauba as they promote Bad Newz on Bigg Boss OTT 3
From Armaan Malik to Sidharth Shukla: 6 Bigg Boss contestants who lost their cool, went violent
'Maa started crying when...': Sonakshi Sinha misses her family, pens emotional note
Streaming This Week: Mirzapur season 3, Srikanth, Garudan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Remember Parzaan Dastur? Cute Sikh kid from Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 'Jalebi boy', who now works as...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad help India level series with 100-run win over Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews