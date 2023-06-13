Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush which will also star Prabhas will be released in 5 different languages on June 16.
Ahead of Om Raut's film Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing Goddess Sita in the movie, appeared in a beautiful lehenga on Tuesday. She was looking gorgeous in her attire and her photos went viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Adipurush
Om Raut's Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, which people across the country are eagerly waiting to watch.
2. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon will play the role of Goddess Sita in the film which will be released in five languages.
3. Prabhas as lord Ram
Adipurush will star Prabhas as lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Ravan.
4. Adaptation of Ramayana
Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.
5. Sunny Singh as Laxmana
The film also stars Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush will have a mega theatrical release on June 16.