Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush which will also star Prabhas will be released in 5 different languages on June 16.

Ahead of Om Raut's film Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing Goddess Sita in the movie, appeared in a beautiful lehenga on Tuesday. She was looking gorgeous in her attire and her photos went viral on social media. Take a look:

1. Adipurush

1/5 Om Raut's Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, which people across the country are eagerly waiting to watch.

2. Kriti Sanon

2/5 Kriti Sanon will play the role of Goddess Sita in the film which will be released in five languages.

3. Prabhas as lord Ram

3/5 Adipurush will star Prabhas as lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Ravan.

4. Adaptation of Ramayana

4/5 Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.

5. Sunny Singh as Laxmana