After paying homage to Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan, Saif Ali Khan goes to watch son Ibrahim play cricket, PHOTOS

Ajay Devgn's father and noted action, stunt director Veeru Devgan passed away on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest and old age health issues. A number of Bollywood celebs from Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan made their way to Ajay Devgn and Kajol's residence to pay their last respects and offer their condolences. Veeru Devgan's cremation took place on Monday evening around 6 pm at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium.

Post that, other B-Town celebs like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan, Rakesh Roshan and Ameesha Patel among others too visited Ajay Devgn to pay their homage to the veteran stunt director. Saif Ali Khan was spotted visiting Ajay Devgn at his residence on Wednesday post which he also went to watch his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, practise some cricketing shots on the field.

