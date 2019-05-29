After paying homage to Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan, Saif Ali Khan goes to watch son Ibrahim play cricket, PHOTOS

Saif Ali Khan among others, was spotted visiting Ajay Devgn after the demise of his father Veeru Devgan. Soon after that, Saif also went to watch his son Ibrahim play cricket...
Ajay Devgn's father and noted action, stunt director Veeru Devgan passed away on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest and old age health issues. A number of Bollywood celebs from Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan made their way to Ajay Devgn and Kajol's residence to pay their last respects and offer their condolences. Veeru Devgan's cremation took place on Monday evening around 6 pm at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium.
Post that, other B-Town celebs like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan, Rakesh Roshan and Ameesha Patel among others too visited Ajay Devgn to pay their homage to the veteran stunt director. Saif Ali Khan was spotted visiting Ajay Devgn at his residence on Wednesday post which he also went to watch his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, practise some cricketing shots on the field.
Check out the pictures:
1. Saif Ali Khan at Ajay Devgn's residence
Saif Ali Khan was spotted entering Ajay Devgn's residence as he went to offer his condolences after his father's demise following a cardiac arrest on Monday morning.
2. Engrossed in conversation!
Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn were seen engrossed in a conversation, having a deep discusion about something.
3. A smile to cheer up a gloomy day
It was heartening to see Saif trying to lighten up the gloomy mood with his conversation. After all, there's nothing that a smile can't fix right?
4. Going from 'Friend' duty to 'Father' duty
After being there for his friend Ahay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan straight away went to the mode of his fatherly duty. The actor was spotted at the field, watching his elder son Ibrahim, practising a few shots while playing cricket.
5. Meanwhile, B-Town throngs to Ajay Devgn's residence to pay homage to Veeru Devgan
Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebs who couldn't make it on Monday, continued to flock to Ajay Devgn's residence on Tuesday and Wednesday. Among those who were spotted included the likes of Karan Johar, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, John Abraham, Ameesha Patel and David Dhawan.
(All images via Yogen Shah)