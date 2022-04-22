After Bijlee Bijlee, Palak Tiwari recreates Aamir Khan-Urmila Matondkar's Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal

Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal launched their new music video Mangta Hai Kya in Mumbai on April 22.
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari became a viral sensation after last year's blockbuster hit Bijlee Bijlee. On Friday, April 22, she launched her new music video with Aditya Seal titled Mangta Hai Kya in Mumbai. Check out the photos from the launch here. (All Images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Palak Tiwari-Aditya Seal's new music video
Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal have come together for the recreation of the 90s classic Mangta Hai Kya in the new music video released by Tips Official.
2. The original Mangta Hai Kya
The original song Mangta Hai Kya featured in Ram Gopal Varma's musical romantic hit Rangeela released in 1995 and was composed by A. R. Rahman.
3. Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar in original video
The original music video starred the perfectionist Aamir Khan grooving with Urmila Matondkar. The other male lead Jackie Shroff didn't feature in the video.
4. Mangta Hai Kya recreation
The recreated version is sung by Aditya Narayan and Deeksha Toor, while A. R. Rahman himself and Shwetha Shetty have crooned the original track.
5. Palak Tiwari's Bijlee Bijlee
Palak Tiwari caught everyone's attention when she featured alongside Harrdy Sandhu in his song Bijlee Bijlee which became a chartbuster last year.