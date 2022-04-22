After Bijlee Bijlee, Palak Tiwari recreates Aamir Khan-Urmila Matondkar's Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal

Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal launched their new music video Mangta Hai Kya in Mumbai on April 22.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari became a viral sensation after last year's blockbuster hit Bijlee Bijlee. On Friday, April 22, she launched her new music video with Aditya Seal titled Mangta Hai Kya in Mumbai. Check out the photos from the launch here. (All Images: Viral Bhayani)