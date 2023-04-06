Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm

The screening of Jubilee was a star-studded affair with Ananya Panday, Anurag Kashyap, Rhea Chakraborty, and other stars in attendance.
Set in the late 19040s and the early 1950s, Vikramaditya Motwane's latest Prime Video show Jubilee showcases the dark sides of the Hindi film industry during its golden era. Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ram Kapoor, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, the first five episodes of the show will be released on April 7 and the next five episodes will stream on April 14.
Here are the pictures from the show's screening attended by the cast and multiple other celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty, Anurag Kashyap, and Imtiaz Ali among others. The veteran actresses Tanuja and Asha Parekh also added their old-world charm at the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the superstar Sumita Kumari in the show, was seen posing with her real-life rumoured boyfriend Siddharth.
2. Vikramaditya Motwane honours Asha Parekh and Tanuja
Jubilee's creator and director Vikramaditya Motwane honoured the veteran actresses Asha Parekh and Tanuja with special mementoes.
3. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday recently wrapped up Motwayne's next film, a cyber-thriller, and hence came to show her support towards the filmmaker.
4. Aparshakti Khurana with wife Aakriti Ahuja
Aparshakti Khurana, who plays Binod Das aka the superstar Madan Kumar in Jubilee, came with his wife Aakriti Ahuja to the screening.
5. Wamiqa Gabbi
Playing the character of an aspiring star Niloufer Qureshi in the Prime Video show, Wamiqa Gabbi looked dazzling on Thursday night.
6. Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Jawan in June, was also spotted at the screening.
7. Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty, who was reportedly dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput before his death, happily posed for the cameras.
8. Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali came for their friend Motwane's second OTT show after Sacred Games.