Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm

Set in the late 19040s and the early 1950s, Vikramaditya Motwane's latest Prime Video show Jubilee showcases the dark sides of the Hindi film industry during its golden era. Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ram Kapoor, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, the first five episodes of the show will be released on April 7 and the next five episodes will stream on April 14.

Here are the pictures from the show's screening attended by the cast and multiple other celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty, Anurag Kashyap, and Imtiaz Ali among others. The veteran actresses Tanuja and Asha Parekh also added their old-world charm at the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)