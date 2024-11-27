BOLLYWOOD
Varsha Agarwal | Nov 27, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
1.Aditi Rao and Siddharth's Varmala
Aditi and Siddharth beamed with joy as they exchanged garlands in an intimate yet lavish wedding celebration. Sharing the series of pictures on Instagram, Aditi wrote, “The best this to hold on to in life is each other.”
2.Aditi looks ethereal
Aditi opted for a bridal red coloured lehenga and accessorised it with traditional pieces of jewellery adorning her overall look. She styled her hair into a sleek bun and looked straight out of the fairytale.
3.Siddharth opts for beige sherwani
Siddharth complemented Aditi in a beige sherwani, which he styled with an off-white stole. He also adorned his sherwani with pearl maharaja necklace to complete his groom's look.
4.The made-for-each-other couple
Aditi and Siddharth had first tied the knot in a private ceremony in Telangana on September 16. The ceremony celebrated their union in the presence of their close friends and family.
5.Aditi and Siddharth fell in love on sets of Maha Samudram
Aditi and Siddharth collaborated for the first time in the 2021 Telugu action-romance movie Maha Samudram. Ever since then, they were often spotted together at public events and on social media, sparking relationship rumours.
6.Aditi and Siddharth's love story
After months of speculation, Aditi and Siddharth announced their engagement in March 2024. The couple shared a photo of themselves wearing rings with two solitaires. "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D" Aditi wrote on Instagram.
