This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

Remember Taruni Sachdev, the beloved Indian child actress known as the Rasna girl? She was one of the most loved child actresses. Sadly, she passed away in a tragic incident on her 14th birthday.

  • Manisha Chauhan
  • Aug 19, 2024, 09:00 PM IST

Today, we will talk about Taruni, who won millions of hearts with her performances.

Taruni was born on May 14, 1998. She entered the film industry in 2004 with the Malayalam movie Vellinakshatram. That same year, she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in Sathyam. In 2009, she appeared in the Hindi film Paa with Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

In 2004, she appeared in the action thriller Sathyam. Director Vinayan, impressed by her work in an advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan, cast her in his films. Despite being just five years old, she could deliver Malayalam dialogues after listening a few times.

In 2009, she portrayed Somi, Amitabh Bachchan's classmate, in R. Balki's film Paa and captured the hearts of many. Besides her acting career, Taruni featured in over fifty commercials, including well-known ones for brands like Colgate and ICICI Bank. She became widely recognized as the Rasna girl from her commercials with Karisma Kapoor.

Her last film, Vetri Selvan, a Tamil drama-thriller, was released in 2014. Although she had finished most of her scenes before her tragic passing, her footage was kept as a tribute, and the remainder of her role was completed during post-production.

Taruni Sachdev tragically passed away on her 14th birthday, May 14, 2012, in the Agni Air Dornier 228 crash near Jomsom Airport in Nepal. Her mother, Geetha Sachdev, who was also on the flight, lost her life in the accident. Taruni and her mother were brought to Mumbai, where they were cremated on May 16, 2012.

