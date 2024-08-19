This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

Remember Taruni Sachdev, the beloved Indian child actress known as the Rasna girl? She was one of the most loved child actresses. Sadly, she passed away in a tragic incident on her 14th birthday.

Remember Taruni Sachdev, the beloved Indian child actress known as the Rasna girl? She was one of the most loved child actresses. Sadly, she passed away in a tragic incident on her 14th birthday.

Today, we will talk about Taruni, who won millions of hearts with her performances.