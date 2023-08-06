Search icon
Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Abhishek Ray has spent all his savings in a natural reserve to protect wild tigers and creating the famous Sitabani Wildlife Reserve which is India's first private wildlife reserve with wild tiger and leopard presence.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 06, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Abhishek Ray, who is known for composing the music and playback vocals for Bollywood films such as Paan Singh Tomar, Welcome Back, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, recently awarded with Swabhiman Bharat for rewilding an entire hill as wild tiger-leopard corridor. 

He has spent all his savings in a natural reserve to protect wild tigers and creating the famous Sitabani Wildlife Reserve which is India's first private wildlife reserve with wild tiger and leopard presence. It is home to about 600 bird species.

Let's know more about Abhishek Ray

1. Music Composer

Music Composer
1/5

Ray has composed the music and done playback vocals for films like Paan Singh Tomar, Welcome Back, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Wedding Anniversary, I Am Kalam, Shagird, Chaar Din Ki Chandni, Prem Mayee, Thoondil, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny. 

2. Sitabani Wildlife Reserve

Sitabani Wildlife Reserve
2/5

He is also a naturalist and a bonafide government tiger and leopard tracker who runs his own wildlife reserve the Sitabani Wildlife Reserve.
 



3. Invested all his money

Invested all his money
3/5

​Ray has invested all his savings in creating the famous Sitabani Wildlife Reserve. It is now home to wild tigers, leopards, and about 600 bird species. 



4. On the professional front

On the professional front
4/5

On the work front, he is famous for solo albums like Udaas Paani, Raat Chand Aur Main, Kab aate ho with the legendary poet Gulzar. He is the composer of Aye Jahaan Aasmaan, the song which won the best song of the year at Mirchi Music Awards 2017.



 



5. AR Productions

AR Productions
5/5

In May 2016, Abhishek launched a music label called AR Productions.
 



