Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

He has spent all his savings in a natural reserve to protect wild tigers and creating the famous Sitabani Wildlife Reserve which is India's first private wildlife reserve with wild tiger and leopard presence. It is home to about 600 bird species.
Let's know more about Abhishek Ray
1. Music Composer
Ray has composed the music and done playback vocals for films like Paan Singh Tomar, Welcome Back, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Wedding Anniversary, I Am Kalam, Shagird, Chaar Din Ki Chandni, Prem Mayee, Thoondil, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny.
2. Sitabani Wildlife Reserve
He is also a naturalist and a bonafide government tiger and leopard tracker who runs his own wildlife reserve the Sitabani Wildlife Reserve.
3. Invested all his money
Ray has invested all his savings in creating the famous Sitabani Wildlife Reserve. It is now home to wild tigers, leopards, and about 600 bird species.
4. On the professional front
On the work front, he is famous for solo albums like Udaas Paani, Raat Chand Aur Main, Kab aate ho with the legendary poet Gulzar. He is the composer of Aye Jahaan Aasmaan, the song which won the best song of the year at Mirchi Music Awards 2017.
5. AR Productions
In May 2016, Abhishek launched a music label called AR Productions.