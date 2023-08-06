Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Abhishek Ray has spent all his savings in a natural reserve to protect wild tigers and creating the famous Sitabani Wildlife Reserve which is India's first private wildlife reserve with wild tiger and leopard presence.

Abhishek Ray, who is known for composing the music and playback vocals for Bollywood films such as Paan Singh Tomar, Welcome Back, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, recently awarded with Swabhiman Bharat for rewilding an entire hill as wild tiger-leopard corridor.

It is home to about 600 bird species.

