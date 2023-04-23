Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet

Bollywood personalities continue to support producer Aditya Chopra in his most challenging phase and come together to pay respect to his mother, Pamela Chopra.
On Sunday, April 23, Several Bollywood celebrities attended the late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife, and Aditya Chopra's mother, Pamela Chopra. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan was among the early arrival at the prayer meet. The Bachchan family are closely associated with Chopras, and Abhishek-Aditya are also among the good friends.
2. Karan Johar
Here's Aditya Chopra's cousin, director-producer Karan Johar attending the prayer meet.
3. Riteish Deshmukh
Actor Riteish Deshmukh was seen arriving at the studio for the prayer meet.
4. Rakesh Roshan
Here's director-producer Rakesh Roshan attending Pamela Chopra's prayer meet.
5. Zoya Akhtar
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar attended Pamela's funeral and she also was among the early attendees at the prayer meet.
6. Luv Ranjan
Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, whose last film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was distributed by Yash Raj Films, arrived at the venue to pay respect to Pamela Chopra.
7. Nitin Mukesh
Here's veteran singer Nitin Mukesh attending Pamela Chopra's prayer meet.