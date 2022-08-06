Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta dazzles ramp with thigh-high slit gown, sets internet on fire

Esha Gupta turned heads last night for being the ultimate showstopper in a fashion show. Let's drool over her beauty
Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta is an ultimate charmer. Last night Esha was the showstopper of a lingerie fashion show, and she dazzled the ramp like a queen. Without much ado, let's check out her drool-worthy pictures. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Showstopper Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta dazzled Friday night by being the showstopper at a lingerie fashion show.
2. Esha Gupta's sexy gown
Esha Gupta walked the ramp for the Wacoal fashion show, and she dazzled the stage by looking seductive in a thigh-high gown.
3. The star-studded night
Esha led a star-studded night as Anusha Dandekar and Saqib Saleem walked the ramp after Gupta.
4. Esha Gupta- Bollywood's hottest sensation
After making a striking impression with Aashram 3, Esha Gupta has become the hottest sensation. Her character of Soniya was applauded by the masses.
5. Esha Gupta's impressive career graph
After making her debut with Jannat 2 (2012), Esha was next seen in Raaz 3, Chakravyuh, and Humshakals. Although she had not done much in Bollywood, her latest stint with Aashram 3 has taken Gupta to a new level.
6. Honest Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta is known for sharing her honest views in the media. Recently, Gupta shared that she doesn't want her daughter to join be an actress.