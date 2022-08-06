Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta dazzles ramp with thigh-high slit gown, sets internet on fire

Esha Gupta turned heads last night for being the ultimate showstopper in a fashion show. Let's drool over her beauty

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 06, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta is an ultimate charmer. Last night Esha was the showstopper of a lingerie fashion show, and she dazzled the ramp like a queen. Without much ado, let's check out her drool-worthy pictures. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Showstopper Esha Gupta

Showstopper Esha Gupta
1/6

Esha Gupta dazzled Friday night by being the showstopper at a lingerie fashion show. 

2. Esha Gupta's sexy gown

Esha Gupta's sexy gown
2/6

Esha Gupta walked the ramp for the Wacoal fashion show, and she dazzled the stage by looking seductive in a thigh-high gown. 

3. The star-studded night

The star-studded night
3/6

Esha led a star-studded night as Anusha Dandekar and Saqib Saleem walked the ramp after Gupta. 

4. Esha Gupta- Bollywood's hottest sensation

Esha Gupta- Bollywood's hottest sensation
4/6

After making a striking impression with Aashram 3, Esha Gupta has become the hottest sensation. Her character of Soniya was applauded by the masses. 

5. Esha Gupta's impressive career graph

Esha Gupta's impressive career graph
5/6

After making her debut with Jannat 2 (2012), Esha was next seen in Raaz 3, Chakravyuh, and Humshakals. Although she had not done much in Bollywood, her latest stint with Aashram 3 has taken Gupta to a new level. 

6. Honest Esha Gupta

Honest Esha Gupta
6/6

Esha Gupta is known for sharing her honest views in the media. Recently, Gupta shared that she doesn't want her daughter to join be an actress. To know more about it, read this.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Agnipath scheme: Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands rollback, nationwide campaign from Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.