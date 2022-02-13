Aamir Khan steps out in dhoti-kurta with son Azad for shopping- See viral pics

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted shopping with his son in an unusual avatar. Read on.
Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan always amaze his fans with his films. Well, this time he has surprised us not with his films, but with his look. Aamir was spotted shopping in Khar, Mumbai with his son Azad Rao Khan. Let's check out his look. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Sunday shopping
The 'Ghajini' actor was spotted shopping in the city on Sunday afternoon. Here's Aamir posing for the paparazzi with his mask-on.
2. Aamir and his look
What really amazed Aamir's fans was his simple look. The dashing Khan had donned a brown short kurta with a loincloth and traditional footwear. The actor surely charmed his followers with simplicity.
3. Aamir with Jr Khan
Here's Azad Rao Khan who was accompanied by Aamir. Azad quickly rushed to his car and sat in the backseat.
4. Aamir and his genrousity
Although Azad rushed into the car, Aamir posed for a few moments, so that the paps could get enough of his look. After getting into his car, Aamir waved off the media persons while leaving.
5. Aamir and his next film
After 2018's lackluster 'Thugs of Hindostan,' Aamir Khan is coming back to the big screen with 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Aamir's upcoming film with Kareena Kapoor Khan is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult comedy-drama 'Forest Gump,' and it will release this year on 14 April. Last year, Aamir had also made a guest appearance in the song 'Har Funn Maula' for the film 'Koi Jaane Na.'