Aamir Khan steps out in dhoti-kurta with son Azad for shopping- See viral pics

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan always amaze his fans with his films. Well, this time he has surprised us not with his films, but with his look. Aamir was spotted shopping in Khar, Mumbai with his son Azad Rao Khan. Let's check out his look. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)