Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor

PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video

Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing, for now

Taming the Tempest: How Stockity Manages Technical Turbulence for Traders

From Vision to Impact: Simran Khokha's Contribution to Semiconductors and Safety Standards

Top 5 Web Design Companies in India

Salim Khan hospitalised: After Salman Khan, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita rush to Lilavati hospital

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurate India's first private helicopter facility in Karnataka

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points

PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: India–France strengthens bilateral ties

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event

Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy

Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen

Aamir, Randeep: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen

From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility

From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen

In an industry driven by star image, only a rare few dare to dissolve their persona completely and disappear into a character. These are not just actors, they are cinematic chameleons. From Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh to Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan, here are Bollywood's ultimate shape-shifters.

Aman Wadhwa | Feb 17, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

1.Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan
1

Aamir Khan is often called Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist - and rightly so. Long before physical transformations became a trend, Aamir set the benchmark for immersive preparation. From sculpting a wrestler’s physique and later gaining significant weight for Dangal, to experimenting with age and appearance in Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir has consistently reshaped himself for authenticity. In Laal Singh Chaddha, he sported a long beard and embodied the look of a Sikh man with complete conviction. For Mangal Pandey: The Rising, he grew long hair and a thick moustache to convincingly portray the revolutionary freedom fighter.

Advertisement

2.Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda
2

Randeep Hooda is synonymous with fearless transformation. Whether it was his heartbreaking physical transformation in Sarbjit, the intense embodiment of a revolutionary in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, or slipping into complex characters in Main Aur Charles and a fitness coach in Sultan, Hooda has consistently altered his body and psyche for authenticity. From his Hollywood outing Extraction as mercenary to ambitious projects like Battle of Saragarhi, Jaat, and his upcoming film Eetha, Hooda has repeatedly pushed his limits - shedding weight, building muscle, changing posture and internalizing accents to match each character's reality.

3.R Madhavan

R Madhavan
3

R Madhavan continues to surprise audiences with his commitment to transformation, even decades into his career. Be it the rugged intensity in Dhurandar, the layered performance in Shaitaan, the meticulous portrayal in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, or impactful appearances in Kesari Chapter 2 and The Railway Men, Madhavan has consistently reshaped himself physically and emotionally for his roles. With his upcoming Tamil series Legacy, he once again proves that age is no barrier to experimentation. Whether it’s weight gain, weight loss, or subtle changes in demeanor and voice modulation, Madhavan embodies reinvention.

4.Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
4

Ranveer Singh might just be Bollywood’s most flamboyant chameleon. From bulking up and sporting long hair in Dhurandar and Padmaavat, going bald for Bajirao Mastani, adopting a raw street vibe and rap culture in Gully Boy, to perfectly mirroring the body language and energy of Kapil Dev in 83, Singh reinvents himself every single time. His ability to alter posture, dialect, facial expressions and even energy levels from one film to another makes him one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

TRENDING NOW

5.Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah
5

Gulshan Devaiah has repeatedly surprised audiences with his dramatic physical and psychological shifts. In the anthology Ghost Stories, he underwent heavy prosthetics and body-suit transformation to portray a terrifying, man-eating beast - disappearing entirely behind makeup and movement. In Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, he delivered a dual-layered performance - a merciless antagonist with eccentric body language and a physically challenged karate master - all while recovering from a real-life knee operation. He also gained immense praise for the flamboyant, long-haired contract killer Chaar Cut Aatmaram in Guns & Gulaabs.

6.Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav
6

Adarsh Gourav has quietly built a reputation as one of the most committed actors of his generation. From the globally acclaimed The White Tiger to the quirky crime world of Guns & Gulaabs, the urban realism of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and the rooted storytelling of Superboys of Malegaon, Gourav adapts seamlessly. In his latest film Tu Yaa Main, he plays a local rapper from Nalasopara - mastering Mumbai’s street-side lingo and performing rap sequences himself. From changing his physique to experimenting with piercings and altering his accent, Gourav goes to any extent to make his characters believable.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor
Salim Khan is 'stable in ICU, but under close observation': Lilavati Hospital
PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points
PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: India–France strengthens bilateral ties
Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event
Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’
Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video
Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after getting released from Tihar Jail - Watch video
Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing, for now
Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
Aamir, Randeep: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement