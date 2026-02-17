Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Feb 17, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
1.Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan is often called Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist - and rightly so. Long before physical transformations became a trend, Aamir set the benchmark for immersive preparation. From sculpting a wrestler’s physique and later gaining significant weight for Dangal, to experimenting with age and appearance in Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir has consistently reshaped himself for authenticity. In Laal Singh Chaddha, he sported a long beard and embodied the look of a Sikh man with complete conviction. For Mangal Pandey: The Rising, he grew long hair and a thick moustache to convincingly portray the revolutionary freedom fighter.
2.Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda is synonymous with fearless transformation. Whether it was his heartbreaking physical transformation in Sarbjit, the intense embodiment of a revolutionary in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, or slipping into complex characters in Main Aur Charles and a fitness coach in Sultan, Hooda has consistently altered his body and psyche for authenticity. From his Hollywood outing Extraction as mercenary to ambitious projects like Battle of Saragarhi, Jaat, and his upcoming film Eetha, Hooda has repeatedly pushed his limits - shedding weight, building muscle, changing posture and internalizing accents to match each character's reality.
3.R Madhavan
R Madhavan continues to surprise audiences with his commitment to transformation, even decades into his career. Be it the rugged intensity in Dhurandar, the layered performance in Shaitaan, the meticulous portrayal in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, or impactful appearances in Kesari Chapter 2 and The Railway Men, Madhavan has consistently reshaped himself physically and emotionally for his roles. With his upcoming Tamil series Legacy, he once again proves that age is no barrier to experimentation. Whether it’s weight gain, weight loss, or subtle changes in demeanor and voice modulation, Madhavan embodies reinvention.
4.Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh might just be Bollywood’s most flamboyant chameleon. From bulking up and sporting long hair in Dhurandar and Padmaavat, going bald for Bajirao Mastani, adopting a raw street vibe and rap culture in Gully Boy, to perfectly mirroring the body language and energy of Kapil Dev in 83, Singh reinvents himself every single time. His ability to alter posture, dialect, facial expressions and even energy levels from one film to another makes him one of the most versatile actors of his generation.
5.Gulshan Devaiah
Gulshan Devaiah has repeatedly surprised audiences with his dramatic physical and psychological shifts. In the anthology Ghost Stories, he underwent heavy prosthetics and body-suit transformation to portray a terrifying, man-eating beast - disappearing entirely behind makeup and movement. In Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, he delivered a dual-layered performance - a merciless antagonist with eccentric body language and a physically challenged karate master - all while recovering from a real-life knee operation. He also gained immense praise for the flamboyant, long-haired contract killer Chaar Cut Aatmaram in Guns & Gulaabs.
6.Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh Gourav has quietly built a reputation as one of the most committed actors of his generation. From the globally acclaimed The White Tiger to the quirky crime world of Guns & Gulaabs, the urban realism of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and the rooted storytelling of Superboys of Malegaon, Gourav adapts seamlessly. In his latest film Tu Yaa Main, he plays a local rapper from Nalasopara - mastering Mumbai’s street-side lingo and performing rap sequences himself. From changing his physique to experimenting with piercings and altering his accent, Gourav goes to any extent to make his characters believable.