Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen

3 . R Madhavan

3

R Madhavan continues to surprise audiences with his commitment to transformation, even decades into his career. Be it the rugged intensity in Dhurandar, the layered performance in Shaitaan, the meticulous portrayal in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, or impactful appearances in Kesari Chapter 2 and The Railway Men, Madhavan has consistently reshaped himself physically and emotionally for his roles. With his upcoming Tamil series Legacy, he once again proves that age is no barrier to experimentation. Whether it’s weight gain, weight loss, or subtle changes in demeanor and voice modulation, Madhavan embodies reinvention.