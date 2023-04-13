Search icon
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event

Jio Studios' grand event was attended by multiple celebrities including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Sobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, and Shanaya Kapoor amongst others.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 13, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

Jio Studios, the media and content arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited, on Wednesday, unveiled its upcoming slate in India that features over 100 movie and web-series titles. 

The star-studded event was attended by multiple celebrities including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, AR Rahman, Kriti Sanon, and Sobhita Dhulipala amongst others. Check out the pictures here.

1. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan
1/10

Aamir Khan wore a full-sleeves simple shirt with blue denim at the Jio Studios' event.

 

2. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
2/10

Hrithik Roshan wore a black tee with a blazer and denim on the red carpet last night.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
3/10

Kriti Sanon raised the glam quotient with her sparkling maroon thigh-high slit dress.

4. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan
4/10

Abhishek Bachchan chose a formal look wearing an all-blue suit for the mega event.

5. AR Rahman

AR Rahman
5/10

The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman also was one of the attendees last night.

6. Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala
6/10

Sobhita Dhulipala exuded boss-lady vibes with a black suit and statement earrings.

7. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
7/10

Varun Dhawan, whose Bhediya 2 was announced last night, raised the style quotient.

8. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
8/10

Shahid Kapoor was happy as his next Bloody Daddy will stream on Jio Cinema.

9. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor
9/10

The daughter of Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor also attended the event.

10. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi
10/10

Huma Qureshi, who was last seen in Monica O My Darling, walked the red carpet.

