Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Famous Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with Yoga expert and writer Ira Trivedi on Sunday evening, June 11. Later in the night, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception, which was attended by multiple celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, and Hrithik Roshan among others.

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, with whom he tied the knot in 2015 and divorced four years later. In January this year, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, who was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari. (All images: Viral Bhayani)