Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Producer Madhu Mantena and author-yoga guru Ira Trivedi's wedding reception was a star-studded affair with Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun in attendance.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 11, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Famous Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with Yoga expert and writer Ira Trivedi on Sunday evening, June 11. Later in the night, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception, which was attended by multiple celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, and Hrithik Roshan among others.

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, with whom he tied the knot in 2015 and divorced four years later. In January this year, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, who was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Aamir Khan with Madhu Mantena

Aamir Khan with Madhu Mantena
1/8

Madhu Mantena bankrolled Aamir Khan's 2008 thriller Ghajini, which was the first film to earn Rs 100 crore net in India.

2. Allu Arjun with Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan

Allu Arjun with Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan
2/8

The Pushpa fame Allu Arjun is seen hugging Hrithik Roshan in this photo, while Aamir Khan looks towards the camera.

3. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad
3/8

Hrithik Roshan arrived at the wedding ceremony with his girlfriend-actress Saba Azad, and they looked lovely together.

4. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
4/8

Kartik Aaryan, who awaits the release of his next film Satyaprem Ki Katha on June 29, donned a blue suit for the event.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
5/8

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently enjoying the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, did her 'namaste' pose for the paps.

6. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha
6/8

Sonakshi Sinha, who has impressed everyone with her 'roaring' performance in Dahaad, looked beautiful in her outfit.

7. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
7/8

Rajkummar Rao, who tied the knot with the actress Patralekhaa in 2021, reached the ceremony with his wife.

8. Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi
8/8

And here's the couple, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi, who looked amazing in their extravagant outfits for their special day.

