Aamir Khan birthday: From Dangal to Thugs of Hindostan, top 5 highest-grossing movies of the superstar

Aamir Khan celebrates his 58th birthday on March 14, 2023. From opening the coveted Rs 100 crore club with his 2008 action thriller Ghajini to leading the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide Dangal in 2016, the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood has given huge blockbusters in his career. On his special day, we take a look at Aamir's five highest-grossing films (as per domestic net collection).
1. Dangal
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the 2016 biographical sports drama starred Aamir Khan as the wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. With a worldwide collection of over Rs 2070 crore, Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film globally. Its India net collection stands at Rs 387.38 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.
2. PK
The 2014 science-fiction comedy-drama film PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, featured Aamir Khan as an alien questioning the basis of religion in Indian society. It collected Rs 340.8 crore net in India and is the second highest-grossing Aamir Khan film, as per domestic net collection.
3. Dhoom 3
Starring Aamir Khan in the dual roles of thieves Sahir and Samar, Dhoom 3 is the third installment in the Yash Raj Films' action thriller Dhoom franchise. As per Bollywood Hungama, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial earned Rs 284.27 crore net in India and is third on the list.
4. 3 Idiots
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the 2009 coming-of-age comedy-drama film featured Aamir Khan as the scientist Phunsukh Wangdu and the fake Ranchhoddas Shyamaldas Chanchad aka Rancho. With a domestic net collection of Rs 202.95 crore, 3 Idiots stands at the fourth spot.
5. Thugs of Hindostan
Though Thugs of Hindostan was panned by critics and audiences, the 2018 period action-adventure film managed to earn Rs 151.30 crore net, as per Bollywood Hungama. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is the fifth highest-grossing Aamir Khan film.