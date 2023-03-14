Aamir Khan birthday: From Dangal to Thugs of Hindostan, top 5 highest-grossing movies of the superstar

Aamir Khan celebrates his 58th birthday on March 14, 2023. From opening the coveted Rs 100 crore club with his 2008 action thriller Ghajini to leading the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide Dangal in 2016, the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood has given huge blockbusters in his career. On his special day, we take a look at Aamir's five highest-grossing films (as per domestic net collection).