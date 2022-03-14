Aamir Khan birthday: From Dil Chahta Hai's Akash look to the 'Ghajini' cut, trendy looks by the actor

Apart from doing blockbuster films, Aamir Khan has also set hairdo goals too.
As our perfectionist Aamir Khan turned a year younger, we are here to share films, where he impressed his fans with his acting chops and his stylish hairstyles. (All images source: Twitter)
1. The goatee in 'Dil Chahta Hai'
'Dil Chahta Hai' was the movie of the new millennium, and Akash aka Aamir's short spiky hair with goatee v-patch beardo had become a rage among youngsters of that time.
2. Long-haired look in 'Fanaa'
Aamir Khan was loved in 2006 love-drama 'Fanaa,' and his long-haired look became the talk of the town.
3. The famous 'Ghajini' cut
In the year 2008, Khan surprised everyone by doing an action-drama 'Ghajini.' Aamir took everyone by surprise from the film's first poster, as his semi-bald look was loved and followed by many fans.
4. Cool spikes in 'Taare Zameen Par'
In this 2007 breakthrough film, Aamir put up a brilliant performance, and he also gave a cool look of spikes for professors. Ram Shankar Nikunbh is the coolest lecturer of Bollywood, isn't he?
5. Waved moustache in 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Here comes the last trendsetter look by Mr Perfectionist. The long locks with pierced ears and waved moustache set new beardo goals, and Khan retained the look for quite some time.