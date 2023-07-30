Search icon
Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Here's everything you need to know about Aamir Bashir, who plays Ranveer Singh's father in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally hit theatres this Friday, July 28, and the film has opened to great reviews from audiences and critics, Apart from Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, Karan Johar directorial has a pretty solid supporting cast in the form of Ranveer's Rocky family Randhawas and Alia's Rani family Chatterjees.

Aamir Bashir plays Tijori Randhawa, Ranveer's father in the film, and is earning praise and acclaim for his earnest and honest performance. Here's everything you need to know about the actor, writer, and director.

1. Aamir Bashir background and education

Aamir Bashir background and education
Born and raised in Kashmir, Aamir Bashir is the son of the retired Chief Justice of Jammu High Court Bashir Ahmad Khan, and renowned educationist Hawa Khan. He has done his graduation from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi.

2. Aamir Bashir breakthrough performance

Aamir Bashir breakthrough performance
After doing small roles in a few films and television shows, Aamir Bashir's breakthrough performance came in the 2008 thriller A Wednesday! in which he played Inspector Jai Pratap Singh. Since then, he has acted in movies and series such as Haider, Sacred Games, Inside Edge, and School of Lies.



3. Aamir Bashir as a director

Aamir Bashir as a director
Aamir Bashir made his directorial debut with the 2010 independent film Harud (Autumn), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Urdu. His second and last directed film has been the 2022 Urdu drama Maagh or The Winter Within, which has been showcased at several international film festivals last year.



4. Aamir Bashir was denied US visa for My Name Is Khan

Aamir Bashir was denied US visa for My Name Is Khan
Aamir Bashir and Karan Johar could have collaborated 13 years before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the filmmaker's 2010 drama My Name Is Khan. The actor was supposed to play Shah Rukh Khan's younger brother Zakir Khan in the film but he was denied a visa to the United States in December 2008. The role was eventually played by Jimmy Shergill, Aamir's A Wednesday! co-star.



5. Aamir Bashir in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Aamir Bashir in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Aamir plays Ranveer Singh aka Rocky's father Tijori Randhawa, the strict patriarch of the Randhawa family who listens to nobody except his mother Dhanalakshmi Randhawa, played by Jaya Bachchan, and at the same time, yearns for love from his father Kanwal Lund, essayed by Dharmendra.



