Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate celebration bash in Mumbai, and it was attended by bride-to-be's close friends.

On August 3, director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got officially engaged to Shane Gregoire, and the duo held an intimate engagement bash for close friends. Let's check out the attendees who attended the bash. (Image source: Viral Bhayani, Instagram)