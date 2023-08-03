Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate celebration bash in Mumbai, and it was attended by bride-to-be's close friends.
1. Aaliyah Kashyap with Anurag Kashyap
Here's bride-to-be Aaliyah Kashyap posing with her elated father, director Anurag Kashyap.
2. Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire: The picture-perfect couple
Here's the star attraction of the event, Aaliyah Kashyap posing with Shane Gregoire. For the special occasion, Aaliyah donned Anita Dogre's white raw-silked lehenga, whereas Shane donned white sherwani with a light-green embroidery jacket.
3. Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan donned a blue saree with golden earrings and bangles. Khan opted for a small matching bindi and kept her tresses open
4. Imtiaz Ali with Ida Ali
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali attended the engagement bash with his daughter Ida Ali.
5. Kalki Kochelin and family
Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Kochelin attended the bash with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and daughter Sappho.
6. Alaya F
Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat star Alaya F also attended the bash and she looked gorgeous in her outfit.
7. Anjali Dhawan
Varun Dhawan's niece and Aaliyah's good friend, Anjali Dhawan also attend the bash.