Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3054503
HomePhotos

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate celebration bash in Mumbai, and it was attended by bride-to-be's close friends.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 03, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

On August 3, director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got officially engaged to Shane Gregoire, and the duo held an intimate engagement bash for close friends. Let's check out the attendees who attended the bash. (Image source: Viral Bhayani, Instagram)

1. Aaliyah Kashyap with Anurag Kashyap

Aaliyah Kashyap with Anurag Kashyap
1/7

Here's bride-to-be Aaliyah Kashyap posing with her elated father, director Anurag Kashyap. 

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire: The picture-perfect couple

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire: The picture-perfect couple
2/7

Here's the star attraction of the event, Aaliyah Kashyap posing with Shane Gregoire. For the special occasion, Aaliyah donned Anita Dogre's white raw-silked lehenga, whereas Shane donned white sherwani with a light-green embroidery jacket. 



3. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan
3/7

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan donned a blue saree with golden earrings and bangles. Khan opted for a small matching bindi and kept her tresses open



4. Imtiaz Ali with Ida Ali

Imtiaz Ali with Ida Ali
4/7

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali attended the engagement bash with his daughter Ida Ali. 



5. Kalki Kochelin and family

Kalki Kochelin and family
5/7

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Kochelin attended the bash with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and daughter Sappho.



6. Alaya F

Alaya F
6/7

Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat star Alaya F also attended the bash and she looked gorgeous in her outfit. 



7. Anjali Dhawan

Anjali Dhawan
7/7

Varun Dhawan's niece and Aaliyah's good friend, Anjali Dhawan also attend the bash. 



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high
In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral
Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
17-year-old NEET student from UP found dead in Kota, 17th case so far
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.