'Aaj Ki Party', 'Wallah Re Wallah': 5 times Bollywood, especially Salman Khan, wished 'Mubarak Eid Mubarak'

Salman Khan and another Bollywood celebrity have featured in songs which wished the audiences 'Eid Mubarak'
Eid Mubarak to all Muslim friends around the world! The month of fasting has finally come to an end, and it is now time to celebrate. The celebrations however would be incomplete without any great songs. What better way to do that than to tune into Bollywood songs?
These Bollywood party numbers, mainly featuring Salman Khan in almost all the songs, are the perfect way to celebrate the auspicious day. Apart from Salman Khan, one of the song features Ranbir Kapoor, and the movie has Salman Khan connection too.
From 'Aaj Ki Party', 'Wallah Re Wallah' to 'Mubarak Eid Mubarak', here, tune into some of the Bollywood songs to take the festival fever to the next level. Take a look at all the Bollywood songs, featuring Salman Khan (and Ranbir Kapoor), to ring in the festival:
1. Aaj Ki Party
The Eid party fever in 2015 was defined with Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's song 'Aaj Ki Party'.
2. Jumme Ki Raat
A year before that, Salman Khan gave us a memorable song, which was perfect for Eid. Fetauring with Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Jumme Ki Raat', Bhaijaan gave us some epic dance moves and a party number.
3. Yoon Shabnami
The 2007 drama 'Saawariya' featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and of course, Salman Khan, too had a song 'Yoon Shabnami', which is also more popularly known as 'Dekho Chand Aaya'.
4. Wallah Re Wallah
Before Salman Khan made Eid songs popular, he featured in Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Tees Maar Khan. Salman had a special appearance in the Eid song 'Wallah Re Wallah'. Co-incidentally Salman-Katrina starrer Bharat released today and Katrina's next, Sooryavanshi, is with Akshay.
5. Mubarak Eid Mubarak
By now you would know that Eid songs are synonymous with Salman Khan. The actor said 'Mubarak Eid Mubarak' in his 2002 release Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge too.
