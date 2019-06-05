'Aaj Ki Party', 'Wallah Re Wallah': 5 times Bollywood, especially Salman Khan, wished 'Mubarak Eid Mubarak'

Eid Mubarak to all Muslim friends around the world! The month of fasting has finally come to an end, and it is now time to celebrate. The celebrations however would be incomplete without any great songs. What better way to do that than to tune into Bollywood songs?

These Bollywood party numbers, mainly featuring Salman Khan in almost all the songs, are the perfect way to celebrate the auspicious day. Apart from Salman Khan, one of the song features Ranbir Kapoor, and the movie has Salman Khan connection too.

From 'Aaj Ki Party', 'Wallah Re Wallah' to 'Mubarak Eid Mubarak', here, tune into some of the Bollywood songs to take the festival fever to the next level. Take a look at all the Bollywood songs, featuring Salman Khan (and Ranbir Kapoor), to ring in the festival: