Aabha Paul sets the internet on fire with her sultry looks, see pics

The Gandii Baat and XXX star Aabha Paul knows how to keep her fans excited. Check out some hot looks of Aabha Paul.

  Sep 24, 2024, 10:12 PM IST

Actress Aabha Paul has set the internet on fire, thanks to her sizzling beauty and her performance in shows XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram. When Aabha isn't active on OTT, she keeps her fans entertained with her hot looks on her Instagram. Check out her sexy bikini looks. 

1. Aabha Paul setting the swimming pool on fire

Aabha Paul setting the swimming pool on fire
1/6

It looks like Aabha Paul had turned the pool water warm with her sizzling bikini look. 

2. Aabha Paul and her sultry avatar

Aabha Paul and her sultry avatar
2/6

Here's another photo that shows Aabha Paul's A-game in bikini looks. 

3. Fans calls Aabha Paul '2 hot to handle'

Fans calls Aabha Paul '2 hot to handle'
3/6

Aabha Paul's bikini looks went viral in no time. Several netizens and her fans called her '2 hot to handle'. A netizen called, "So tempting." Another netizen called her, "Irrestibly hot."

4. Sexy sunset with Aabha Paul

Sexy sunset with Aabha Paul
4/6

Aabha Paul can raise the temperature even during sunset, and this photo proves it. 

5. Aabha Paul sizzling hot avatar in bikini

Aabha Paul sizzling hot avatar in bikini
5/6

When it comes to slaying in two-piece, Aabha Paul looks effortlessly sexy in it. 

6. Aabha Paul's impressive work on OTT

Aabha Paul's impressive work on OTT
6/6

Aabha Paul has left netizens stunned with her performances in the erotica series Gandii Baat, XXX, and Mastram. 

