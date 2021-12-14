A look at films, series that ruled web space in 2021

Series and films including 'The Family Man 2', 'Mumbai Diaries', 'Shershaah', 'Aarya 2' made us forget the outside world for a while.
2021 has been a tough year for many, we were locked inside our houses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the entertainment industry made sure that we should be entertained even during tough times. Several series and films were released on the OTT platform in order to make us smile, or keep us busy. Series and films including 'The Family Man 2', 'Mumbai Diaries', 'The White Tiger', 'Shershaah', and 'Aarya 2' made us forget the outside world for a while.
Let's take a look at 2021's breakout performances on OTT:
1. The Family Man 2
The second season of 'Family Man' features Samantha Prabhu and Manoj Bajpayee. The story is about a world-class spy who tries to balance his personal and professional life. (Picture credit: Samantha Prabhu/Instagram)
2. Sardar Udham
Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' is a true story based on a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London. (Picture credit: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
3. Aarya Season 2
Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya Season 2' follows the journey of a mother who battles the dark world of crime. She struggles to protect herself and her children. (Picture credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
4. Ludo
'Ludo' is an interesting movie in which four different stories overlap at the whims of fate. (Credit:Rohitxdiary/Instagram)
5. Squid Games
The story of 'Squid Games' revolves around those contestants who accept the invitation to compete in children's games for tempting prize money. (Image credit: File photo)
6. The White Tiger
'The White Tiger' featured Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gaurav in the lead roles. The story is about an ambitious driver who struggles to escape from poverty. (Picture credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
7. Shershaah
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' is based on the true story of Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life for the country during the 1999 Kargil war. (Image credit:Sidharth Malhorta/Instagram)
8. Mumbai Diaries
'Mumbai Diaries' is one of the best series available on OTTplatform. The story is based on real incidents that took place during the 26/11 terrorist attack. (Image: File photo)
9. Kota Factory Season 2
'Kota Factory' is based on those students who come to Kota for preparation of JEE and NEET. The series revolves around student's life, how they prepare for exams. (Image credit: kotafactoryseason2/Instagram)
10. Money Heist Season 5
Fans were eagerly waiting for the fifth season of 'Money Heist' that was released on December 3 in India. (Image credit: File photo)