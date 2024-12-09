BOLLYWOOD
Rishika Baranwal | Dec 09, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
1.Aishwarya and Abhishek pose together
The couple attended a wedding reception in Mumbai, along with other Bollywood celebs, including Hrithik Roshan and Manish Malhotra, among others. Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen twinning in black outfits.
2.The Bachchan couple
In another post shared by film producer Anu Ranjan, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen posing for a 'smiley selfie' together. It was a selfie clicked by Aishwarya which featured her mother Brinda and in the background, we can notice Abhishek smiling for the camera.
3.Debunking divorce rumours
With this appearance, the couple has muted all the speculations about their separation. They looked all happy together while posing with each other. The couple got married in the year 2007 and have a 16-year-old daughter Aaradhya.
4.Decoding Aishwarya Rai's outfit
For the lavish event, Aishwarya being the desi queen, wore a stunning black Anarkali suit designed by Manish Malhotra. The Anarkali suit featured beautiful gold detailing. The actress accessorised her look with statement diamond jewellery, again crafted by Manish Malhotra.
5.Aish's makeup and hair
Apart from her outfit, what made her look stand out was her dewy and natural glam makeup with special emphasis on her red lips and defined eyes. She styled her long and voluminous hair in side-parted soft waves.
