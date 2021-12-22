'83' screening: Ranveer Singh looks dapper in white, Deepika Padukone sizzles in black gown, B-town attend gala night

The most awaited sports drama '83' had its premiere night on Wednesday night in Mumbai.
'83' releases this Friday, 24th December across India. Before the release, a special premiere night was hosted in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in his white suit, while Deepika Padukone sizzled in her black gown. Based on India's historic win in 1983 Cricket World Cup, the film's premiere was even attended by the team who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983. Their reel life counterparts such as Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, and others were the obvious attendees.
Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor and other celebrities from the Hindi film industry also graced the event.
1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh looked dashing in his white suit and Deepika Padukone burned the red carpet with her black gown.
2. Ranveer's love for Deepika
Ranveer Singh is seen kissing Deepika Padukone on her head as the couple posed for the camera.
3. '83' cast
The actors, who play the 1983 World Cup winning team, pose here with Ranveer Singh. Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna and others can be seen in the picture along with the casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
4. Real life heroes
The real-life legends, who lifted the 1983 World Cup trophy, are seen here along with Ranveer and film's director Kabir Khan. Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, and other cricketers can be seen here.
5. The Two Captains
Ranveer Singh can be seen hugging his real-life counterpart Kapil Dev in this picture. The actor has taken his career to new heights by playing the former Indian cricketer to perfection in the sports drama.
6. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looked sexy and sensuous in her black dress on the red carpet.