'83' screening: Ranveer Singh looks dapper in white, Deepika Padukone sizzles in black gown, B-town attend gala night

'83' releases this Friday, 24th December across India. Before the release, a special premiere night was hosted in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in his white suit, while Deepika Padukone sizzled in her black gown. Based on India's historic win in 1983 Cricket World Cup, the film's premiere was even attended by the team who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983. Their reel life counterparts such as Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, and others were the obvious attendees.



Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor and other celebrities from the Hindi film industry also graced the event.