7 unknown things about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

During his struggling phase, Mithun faced immense hardships, He even slept on footpaths.

  • DNA Web Desk
  • Sep 30, 2024, 02:29 PM IST

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the famous Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be given to the legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty. The award honours his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema and will be presented at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024.

But did you know that before becoming an actor, Mithun slept on footpaths and was Helen's assistant? If not, here are seven lesser-known facts about Mithun Chakraborty:

1. Struggles in Early Life

During his early years, Mithun faced immense hardships, often sleeping on footpaths and going hungry while searching for work. He even thought of ending his life.

2. Real Name and Martial Arts

 Mithun Chakraborty's real name is Gouranga Chakraborty, and he reportedly holds a black belt in martial arts.

3. Assistant to Helen

Before his acting career took off, Mithun worked as an assistant to the renowned actress and dancer Helen. 

4. Books by Bengali Writers

Several Bengali writers have written books about Mithun Chakraborty, exploring his life, career, and influence on popular culture.

5. Founder of CINTAA

Mithun co-founded the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), which works to protect the rights and welfare of artists in the film and television industry

6. First Six-Pack Abs Hero

 He was the first hero in Bollywood to flaunt six-pack abs, setting a trend that inspired many actors in the industry.

7. Maximum Releases in a Year

Mithun holds the record for the maximum number of film releases in a single year, showcasing his incredible work ethic and popularity.

