FashionFriday: 6 times when Ranveer Singh proved him as the sensationalist trendsetter with his fashion sense

Bollywood's hit-machine Ranveer Singh is not only known for dazzling the screen with his act, but he also astonishes people with his fashion game.
Ranveer Singh is a synonym for maddening energy, magnetic personality, captivating performer. The 'Padmavat' star never fails to surprise us with his films and even with his fashion statements. Singh who's all set to end the year by recreating India's iconic World Cup victory of '83,' have donned some outfits, that make you wonder for a while, but then you applaud him for carrying it with such ease. Let's start with some worthy mentions.
1. The 'Slayer'
Here's the first proof of Singh being the ultimate trendsetter, tell us something, who can carry this blazer with salwar-type-pant in such ease. (Image source: Ranveer Singh Instagram)
2. The Bling Singh
The 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' star is oozing attitude with his blazer and bell-bottom pants. The matching hat with brown eyewear adds more value to his look. (Image source: Ranveer Singh Instagram)
3. Roaring Ranveer
After looking at this roaring avatar of B'town's 'Gully Boy,' all we can say is 'Bhag bhag bhag aaya sher aaya sher.' (Image source: Ranveer Singh Instagram)
4. Being dapper is Ranveer's alter-ego
Even during the work, Ranveer knows how to maintain his fashion game. Here Singh is nailing in the green sweatsuit in a recording studio, and we are bowled over his style. (Image source: Ranveer Singh Instagram)
5. Holy-Moly, is it him?
Yeah, that's the first reaction when you try to understand that the guy in the picture is none other than Ranveer. This look of Singh had met with some extreme reaction on social media, where people even accused him of imitating Jared Leto. (Image source: Ranveer Singh Instagram)
6. Ranveer with his graceful charm
There are trendsetters, and then there is trend maker, like Ranveer. He not only sets new trends, but he dares to wear an outfit, that any other actor would be reluctant to sport. (Image source: Ranveer Singh Instagram)