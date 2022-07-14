6 times Sonal Chauhan set temperature soaring with her bikini looks

Sonal Chauhan is a born stunner, and these photos prove it.
Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan looks stunning in traditional, but she's a stunner, a sizzling beach baby in bikinis. Let's take a look at some of her sexy pictures of her. (All images source: Sonal Chauhan Instagram)
1. Who's the beach baby?
That's the reason why we titled Sonal Chauhan- the beach baby, because, in every sense, she looks sizzling hot in a pool.
2. The stunner- Sonal Chauhan
Here's the latest photo from Sonal's entertaining and colourful Instagram. Sonal has just captioned this photo as "Mood," and the moment can't get a better description than this.
3. The gorgeous mermaid
Now, this is the moment when Sonal gets promoted from a beach baby to an alluring mermaid.
4. The multi lingual talent- Sonal Chauhan
Not only in Bollywood, but Sonal Chauhan has also been active in Telugu cinema. Movies like Size Zero, Ruler, and Dictator are from her regional filmography.
5. Sonal Chauhan's latest project
Sonal was last seen in a cameo appearance in the popular Telugu film F3: Fun and Frustration. In Hindi, Chauhan was seen in Vidyut Jammwal's film The Power.
6. All hail Sonal's jaw-dropping looks
We end our list with the photo that certifies the fact that Sonal can still give tough competition to new-age actresses, and she will always be the cute-charming-sexy Zoya for her fans.