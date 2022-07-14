Search icon
6 times Sonal Chauhan set temperature soaring with her bikini looks

Sonal Chauhan is a born stunner, and these photos prove it.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 14, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan looks stunning in traditional, but she's a stunner, a sizzling beach baby in bikinis. Let's take a look at some of her sexy pictures of her. (All images source: Sonal Chauhan Instagram)

1. Who's the beach baby?

Who's the beach baby?
1/6

That's the reason why we titled Sonal Chauhan- the beach baby, because, in every sense, she looks sizzling hot in a pool. 

2. The stunner- Sonal Chauhan

The stunner- Sonal Chauhan
2/6

Here's the latest photo from Sonal's entertaining and colourful Instagram. Sonal has just captioned this photo as "Mood," and the moment can't get a better description than this. 

3. The gorgeous mermaid

The gorgeous mermaid
3/6

Now, this is the moment when Sonal gets promoted from a beach baby to an alluring mermaid.

4. The multi lingual talent- Sonal Chauhan

The multi lingual talent- Sonal Chauhan
4/6

Not only in Bollywood, but Sonal Chauhan has also been active in Telugu cinema. Movies like Size Zero, Ruler, and Dictator are from her regional filmography. 

5. Sonal Chauhan's latest project

Sonal Chauhan's latest project
5/6

Sonal was last seen in a cameo appearance in the popular Telugu film F3: Fun and Frustration. In Hindi, Chauhan was seen in Vidyut Jammwal's film The Power.  

6. All hail Sonal's jaw-dropping looks

All hail Sonal's jaw-dropping looks
6/6

We end our list with the photo that certifies the fact that Sonal can still give tough competition to new-age actresses, and she will always be the cute-charming-sexy Zoya for her fans. 

