Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro

Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to handle wardrobe malfunctions like a boss.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 27, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor often stuns her fans with her beautiful and gorgeous outfits. She mesmerises us every time she steps out in her stunning outfits. However, there have been times when the actress suffered oops moment, but she handled it like a boss.

Take a look:

1. Janhvi Kapoor at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Janhvi Kapoor at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash
1/6

Janhvi Kapoor recently went to Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash where she suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction. She was seen wearing a stunning body-hugging gown, however, side accidentally showed off her side boob while posing for the cameras. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

2. Janhvi Kapoor suffers oops moment due to wind

Janhvi Kapoor suffers oops moment due to wind
2/6

Due to wind, Janhvi Kapoor was embarrassed in public. Janhvi's 'oops moment' was caught on camera while she tried to salvage the situation by immediately turning around, waving at the paps and trying to pose for them. (Image credit:beyond_the_entertainment/Instagram)

 

3. Janhvi Kapoor in short dress

Janhvi Kapoor in short dress
3/6

Janhvi Kapoor was embarrassed when she had to sit in her car while wearing a short dress. However, she confidently handled the situation.  (Image credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

 

4. Janhvi Kapoor's 'oops moment' was caught on camera

Janhvi Kapoor's 'oops moment' was caught on camera
4/6

Janhvi Kapoor became the victim of oops moment when she accidentally showed off her body due to the wind. (Image credit: Voompla/Instagram)

 

5. Janhvi Kapoor left shirt unbuttoned

Janhvi Kapoor left shirt unbuttoned
5/6

Once, Janhvi Kapoor unknowingly left her shirt unbuttoned because of which she was trolled on social media. (Image credit: Voompla/Instagram)

6. When Janhvi Kapoor was embarrassed due to flashlight

When Janhvi Kapoor was embarrassed due to flashlight
6/6

Due to flashlights, Janhvi Kapoor faced a major wardrobe malfunctionHowever, the actress avoided the cameras and kept walking. (Credit: Voompla/Instagram)

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.