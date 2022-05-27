6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro

Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to handle wardrobe malfunctions like a boss.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor often stuns her fans with her beautiful and gorgeous outfits. She mesmerises us every time she steps out in her stunning outfits. However, there have been times when the actress suffered oops moment, but she handled it like a boss.
Take a look:
1. Janhvi Kapoor at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash
Janhvi Kapoor recently went to Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash where she suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction. She was seen wearing a stunning body-hugging gown, however, side accidentally showed off her side boob while posing for the cameras. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
2. Janhvi Kapoor suffers oops moment due to wind
Due to wind, Janhvi Kapoor was embarrassed in public. Janhvi's 'oops moment' was caught on camera while she tried to salvage the situation by immediately turning around, waving at the paps and trying to pose for them. (Image credit:beyond_the_entertainment/Instagram)
3. Janhvi Kapoor in short dress
Janhvi Kapoor was embarrassed when she had to sit in her car while wearing a short dress. However, she confidently handled the situation. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
4. Janhvi Kapoor's 'oops moment' was caught on camera
Janhvi Kapoor became the victim of oops moment when she accidentally showed off her body due to the wind. (Image credit: Voompla/Instagram)
5. Janhvi Kapoor left shirt unbuttoned
Once, Janhvi Kapoor unknowingly left her shirt unbuttoned because of which she was trolled on social media. (Image credit: Voompla/Instagram)
6. When Janhvi Kapoor was embarrassed due to flashlight
Due to flashlights, Janhvi Kapoor faced a major wardrobe malfunction. However, the actress avoided the cameras and kept walking. (Credit: Voompla/Instagram)