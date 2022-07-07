6 times Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel set temperature soaring with her bikini looks

Let's take a look at the sensuous side of Ameesha Patel.
Ameesha Patel has started her Bollywood journey as simple-traditional girl Sonia in Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. But, by late 2000, Patel turned into a hot babe, and she is slaying bikini looks like a pro. Let's take a look at her six sizzling, sexy looks in a bikini. (Image source: Ameesha Patel Instagram)
1. Ameesha Patel- The black beauty
Here's the latest explosion by Patel. Ameesha looks stunner in a mesh black bikini, and she has a liking for the colour. The actress posted the photo with the caption, "Black is always beautiful."
2. Ameesha Patel's journey to stardom
Ameesha made a solid first impression with the 2000s blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Her character of Soniya was appreciated by the masses, and even her chemistry with Hrithik was hailed as authentic.
3. Three biggest hits of Ameesha Patel
After starring in one of the biggest films of 2000, Ameesha was next seen in the partition-drama Gadar- Ek Prem Katha. This movie went on to become an all-time blockbuster. Later, she was also seen in Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna's suspense-drama Humraaz.
4. Ameesha Patel's transformational jouney
After starring in a spree of unsuccessful films, Ameesha decided to go through a transformation. The actress stunned everyone with her bold look in the 2008 rom-com Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.
5. Ameesha Patel- The beech baby
Ameesha Patel's Instagram is a fun page to browse. The actress has some stunning photos in swimwear, and that's what makes Patel a beach baby.
6. The comeback of Ameesha Patel
Ameesha is all set to make an impressive comeback to the big screen with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2. After 22 years of its release, Gadar will have its sequel with Patel reprising her role of Sakina.