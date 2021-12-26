Search icon
6 times Disha Patani looked smoking HOT in bikini

Disha Patani is a mixture of deadly skills with jaw-dead beauty. Here are six instances when the actress bowled us over with her bikini look.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 26, 2021, 01:43 PM IST

The 'Baaghi 2' actress Disha Patani is bold, gracious, and dangerous. She has won the audience with her acting chops, and she's ruling the digital world with her perfect, jaw-drop physce. Here we are with six instances where Patani nailed the bikini look and how. (All images source: Disha Patani Instagram)

1. A 'sexy' throwback

A 'sexy' throwback
1/6

We start our list with a picture that will charm Disha's fans. The actress has always been an enchatress and this throwback picture proves it. 

2. The 'Malang' girl

The 'Malang' girl
2/6

Disha has doen several succesful films, but her last year's crime-thriller 'Malang: Unleash the maddness,' is her fans top favorite, and here we are the hot bikini look of Disha from the film.  

3. Breath in, breath out

Breath in, breath out
3/6

To all the die-hard fans of Disha, here's another glimpse of your favorite, being calm, and slaying it with silence. 

4. The 'Beach' baby

The 'Beach' baby
4/6

No one carries the two-piece as easy as Disha. She looks stunnigly amazing, doesn't she? 

5. Drop-dead beauty

Drop-dead beauty
5/6

The M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story actress' social media is a treat to her fans, as she has put up several such captivating moments that will dazzle you. 

6. The million dollar look

The million dollar look
6/6

Disha Patani should be hailed as the perfect charmer. Be it traditional or in western, or in swimsuits, Disha knows to set a benchmark in fashion. 

