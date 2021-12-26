6 times Disha Patani looked smoking HOT in bikini

Disha Patani is a mixture of deadly skills with jaw-dead beauty. Here are six instances when the actress bowled us over with her bikini look.
The 'Baaghi 2' actress Disha Patani is bold, gracious, and dangerous. She has won the audience with her acting chops, and she's ruling the digital world with her perfect, jaw-drop physce. Here we are with six instances where Patani nailed the bikini look and how. (All images source: Disha Patani Instagram)
1. A 'sexy' throwback
We start our list with a picture that will charm Disha's fans. The actress has always been an enchatress and this throwback picture proves it.
2. The 'Malang' girl
Disha has doen several succesful films, but her last year's crime-thriller 'Malang: Unleash the maddness,' is her fans top favorite, and here we are the hot bikini look of Disha from the film.
3. Breath in, breath out
To all the die-hard fans of Disha, here's another glimpse of your favorite, being calm, and slaying it with silence.
4. The 'Beach' baby
No one carries the two-piece as easy as Disha. She looks stunnigly amazing, doesn't she?
5. Drop-dead beauty
The M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story actress' social media is a treat to her fans, as she has put up several such captivating moments that will dazzle you.
6. The million dollar look
Disha Patani should be hailed as the perfect charmer. Be it traditional or in western, or in swimsuits, Disha knows to set a benchmark in fashion.