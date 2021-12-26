6 times Disha Patani looked smoking HOT in bikini

Disha Patani is a mixture of deadly skills with jaw-dead beauty. Here are six instances when the actress bowled us over with her bikini look.

The 'Baaghi 2' actress Disha Patani is bold, gracious, and dangerous. She has won the audience with her acting chops, and she's ruling the digital world with her perfect, jaw-drop physce. Here we are with six instances where Patani nailed the bikini look and how. (All images source: Disha Patani Instagram)