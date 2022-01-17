5 times when Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna proved themselves as power couple

As 'Mr and Mrs Khiladi,' Akshay and Twinkle clock 21 years of togetherness, we bring to you instances where they proved to be 'made for each other.'
Actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna took the solemn vows 21 years ago, and with their love and understanding, they certified them as the power couple of Bollywood. So, here we are with five such instances where the duo proved them as unfiltered, frank, and sensible life partners.
1. The funny filmy couple
In one of her columns, Twinkle mentioned that, one day she was facing difficulty in prioritising household chores. Akshay soothed her, and said, 'Your mind is everything. Wield it carefully or it will command you.’Twinkle got impressed by Kumar's wise words, but then Aarav snapped in and said that his father has spoken dialogue from 'Kung Fu Panda.' (Image source: Akshay Kumar Italy fans)
2. Valuing partner's capabilities
Yesterday, Akshay Kumar shared a story on his Instagram and confessed that he mostly refuse to comment on his writer wife's work, as he is weak in the language. But he got mighty impressed with Twinkle's thoughts about happiness and said, "I don’t comment too often on her column because I find it tough to understand the language. But this one by mrs funny bones connected at a deeper level. “Happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident.” So true, so profound." (Image source: File Photo)
3. Couple who believes in dividing responsibilities
Twinkle Khanna recently revealed that she and Akshay divide bills among themselves, and she looks after kids' (Aarav and Nitara Kumar) education. While interviewing Kajol for Tweak India, Khanna said, "In our life, all the kids’ school, education, I pay for. Because then, I can tell them, ‘Tum padhe likhe ho only because of me.” (Image source: File photo)
4. Destined for each other
In a recent conversation with Jackie Shroff, Twinkle Khanna said that her father Rajesh Khanna’s astrologer had predicted that she would marry the ‘Khiladi’ star. “I don't believe in (astrology) but my dad used to tell me things... He had an astrologer and that astrologer told (Rajesh) and he told me, 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I said, 'Who?' 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I don't even know him.” How wonderfully exciting, isn't it? This is what you call 'made for each other.' (Image source: File photo)
5. The unfiltered duo
During their vacation, Twinkle shared this picture and said, "Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces." This hails them as a mature, unfiltered couple of Bollywood. (Image source: File photo)