5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

Malaika Arora's 'duck-like' walk often catches netizens' attention after her videos go viral on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 16, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Malaika Arora, who is known for her carrying the most simple outfits with grace and panache, is also a fitness enthusiast which is why she is often spotted by paps while going or coming back from the gym or walking her pup. However, her walk often catches attention. Numerous times, the actress was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk.

Let's take a look at 5 times when Malaika Arora was trolled for her walk:

1. When Malaika Arora spotted in her gym wear

When Malaika Arora spotted in her gym wear
1/5

Malaika Arora was brutally trolled when she walked like a duck in this viral video. She was spotted in her gym wear while posing for the paps.

2. When Malaika spotted in glamorous outfit

When Malaika spotted in glamorous outfit
2/5

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani dropped a video of the actress on Instagram. Malaika was seen wearing a shimmery outfit in the video. However, what caught everyone's attention was her walk.

3. When Malaika Arora spotted in tank top

When Malaika Arora spotted in tank top
3/5

Malaika Arora was slammed for her walk when this video went viral on social media. She was seen wearing a tank top while posing for paps.

4. When Malaika Arora was waving at paps

When Malaika Arora was waving at paps
4/5

Netizens targeted Maika Arora's walk again when she was seen waving at the paps in casuals.

5. When actress spotted in neon green outfit

When actress spotted in neon green outfit
5/5

The actress was spotted in a neon green outfit. She was seen posing for the paps, however, what caught everyone’s attention was her walk. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video in which she was seen walking in her shoes. One of the social media users commented, “Ye ese kyu chlti hai.” The second person mentioned, “Aunty aap shose me bhi heel jaisa feel karti hai kya.” The third person said, “Kamar dard ni krti inki Kya ?”

