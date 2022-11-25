Search icon
5 times Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain soars temperature with sexy, jaw dropping photos

Anveshi Jain will make you skip your heartbeat, just with her sensuous gaze.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 25, 2022, 08:22 AM IST

Gandii Baat is responsible for giving us the hottest sensation, who's getting hotter with each passing day. Anveshi Jain is blessed with the most desirable figure, and her photos and videos are an instant hit. Let's drool over her worthy photos. (Images source: Anveshi Jain Instagram)

1. Red-Hot Anveshi Jain

Here's the first photo where Jain is looking like a red-hot seductress in a blouse.  



2. The perfect morning dose by Anveshi Jain

Anveshi Jain is here to give you the perfect morning kick. If this is how mornings looked we can expect a rocking day ahead. 



3. So HOT, Anveshi Jain

Anveshi is a fitness freak, and she never misses her gym. But we wonder how hot the gym would become once Jain starts flexing her muscles. 



4. Anveshi Jain's black magic

Anveshi Jain is the perfect lady in black, and she has done 'kaala jadoo' with her enchanting beauty. 



5. Anveshi Jain sending weekend vibes

Here's Anveshi motivating you to work hard, so that you can chill just like her at weekends. 



