5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

3 . Nude photoshoot

3

In 2022, Ranveer Singh sparked nationwide debate after posing nude for the Paper magazine photoshoot. While several celebrities praised his confidence and artistic expression, sections of the public accused him of obscenity. An FIR was filed in Mumbai, with complaints alleging that the photos hurt the sentiments of women and violated public decency laws. Ranveer later told police that one of the circulating images had allegedly been tampered with and morphed.