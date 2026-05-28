5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | May 28, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
1.Don 3 exit and FWICE non-cooperation directive
Ranveer's abrupt exit from Don 3 triggered one of Bollywood’s biggest industry controversies in recent times. The fallout escalated after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani allegedly cited heavy pre-production losses, reportedly amounting to ₹45 crore. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) subsequently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, asking industry members not to work with him until the matter was resolved.
2.Kantara mimicry
Ranveer landed in controversy after mimicking Rishab Shetty's act in Kantara Chapter 1, recreating expressions with the film's culturally rooted Bhoota Kola-inspired performance. Critics and fans accused him of mocking a sacred tradition and being insensitive towards regional culture. The backlash intensified online, eventually leading to legal complaints and public criticism from several groups, following which Ranveer reportedly apologised for hurting sentiments.
3.Nude photoshoot
In 2022, Ranveer Singh sparked nationwide debate after posing nude for the Paper magazine photoshoot. While several celebrities praised his confidence and artistic expression, sections of the public accused him of obscenity. An FIR was filed in Mumbai, with complaints alleging that the photos hurt the sentiments of women and violated public decency laws. Ranveer later told police that one of the circulating images had allegedly been tampered with and morphed.
4.AIB Knockout roast
Back in 2015, Ranveer participated in the infamous AIB Knockout alongside Arjun Kapoor and several celebrities. The comedy roast, filled with explicit jokes and profanity, went viral online but also drew severe backlash from political groups and social activists. Multiple FIRs were reportedly filed against organisers and participants for obscenity and offensive content. The controversy reignited debates around censorship, comedy, and freedom of expression in India.
5.Jack & Jones 'sexist' ad
Ranveer faced heavy criticism in 2016 over a controversial advertisement for fashion brand Jack & Jones that showed him carrying a woman on his shoulder alongside the tagline, "Take your work home." Social media users and women's rights activists slammed the campaign for being sexist and objectifying women. After widespread outrage, the brand apologised publicly and withdrew the campaign, while Singh too distanced himself from the messaging.