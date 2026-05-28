FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US-Iran War expands? Will Pentagon attack ally Oman? Donald Trump's threat raises alarm in Gulf

Donald Trump’s Oman threat triggers diplomatic shockwaves across Middle East

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste to sit down and talk about why it ended'

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste

Russia, Kazakhstan sign $16.5 billion deal to build Moscow's first nuclear power plant; check details

Russia, Kazakhstan sign $16.5 billion deal to build Moscow's first nuclear power

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

5 major controversies in Ranveer Singh's career: Don 3 exit, Kantara row

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Over the years, Ranveer Singh has faced backlash over his nude photoshoot, the Kantara mimicry row, his abrupt Don 3 exit and subsequent FWICE non-cooperation directive, participation in the controversial AIB Knockout roast, and the sexist Jack & Jones advertisement campaign.

Aman Wadhwa | May 28, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

1.Don 3 exit and FWICE non-cooperation directive

Don 3 exit and FWICE non-cooperation directive
1

Ranveer's abrupt exit from Don 3 triggered one of Bollywood’s biggest industry controversies in recent times. The fallout escalated after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani allegedly cited heavy pre-production losses, reportedly amounting to ₹45 crore. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) subsequently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, asking industry members not to work with him until the matter was resolved.

Advertisement

2.Kantara mimicry

Kantara mimicry
2

Ranveer landed in controversy after mimicking Rishab Shetty's act in Kantara Chapter 1, recreating expressions with the film's culturally rooted Bhoota Kola-inspired performance. Critics and fans accused him of mocking a sacred tradition and being insensitive towards regional culture. The backlash intensified online, eventually leading to legal complaints and public criticism from several groups, following which Ranveer reportedly apologised for hurting sentiments.

3.Nude photoshoot

Nude photoshoot
3

In 2022, Ranveer Singh sparked nationwide debate after posing nude for the Paper magazine photoshoot. While several celebrities praised his confidence and artistic expression, sections of the public accused him of obscenity. An FIR was filed in Mumbai, with complaints alleging that the photos hurt the sentiments of women and violated public decency laws. Ranveer later told police that one of the circulating images had allegedly been tampered with and morphed.

4.AIB Knockout roast

AIB Knockout roast
4

Back in 2015, Ranveer participated in the infamous AIB Knockout alongside Arjun Kapoor and several celebrities. The comedy roast, filled with explicit jokes and profanity, went viral online but also drew severe backlash from political groups and social activists. Multiple FIRs were reportedly filed against organisers and participants for obscenity and offensive content. The controversy reignited debates around censorship, comedy, and freedom of expression in India.

TRENDING NOW

5.Jack & Jones 'sexist' ad

Jack & Jones 'sexist' ad
5

Ranveer faced heavy criticism in 2016 over a controversial advertisement for fashion brand Jack & Jones that showed him carrying a woman on his shoulder alongside the tagline, "Take your work home." Social media users and women's rights activists slammed the campaign for being sexist and objectifying women. After widespread outrage, the brand apologised publicly and withdrew the campaign, while Singh too distanced himself from the messaging.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is US-Iran ceasefire under threat after Tehran’s 'firm response' warning to Washington? Here's what we know
Is US-Iran ceasefire under threat after Tehran’s 'firm response' warning?
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Storms, dust and rain bring relief after severe heatwave
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Storms, dust and rain bring relief after heatwave
GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026: Match date, time, venue, live streaming, pitch report and full squads
GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026: Match date, time, venue, live streaming, pitch
US-Iran War expands? Will Pentagon attack ally Oman? Donald Trump's threat raises alarm in Gulf
Donald Trump’s Oman threat triggers diplomatic shockwaves across Middle East
Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste to sit down and talk about why it ended'
Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
5 major controversies in Ranveer Singh's career: Don 3 exit, Kantara row
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement