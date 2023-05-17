5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

From Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan to Rajesh Khanna, these actors were accused of having extramarital affairs.
Bollywood heroes often inspire us to stay loyal to our partners, they remind us of f the 'happily ever after' whenever we watch their films. However, they have a very different story when it comes to their real lives.
Today, we will look at 5 Bollywood stars, who were seen as the most loyal husband in their films, accused of cheating their partners and getting involved in extramarital affairs.
1. Aditya Pancholi
Aditya Pancholi, who is married to Zarina Wahab, made headlines for his alleged affair with Kangana Ranaut. Kangana herself talked about the relationship in an interview and said, "It was a very difficult and very harsh time. I was physically abused. I don’t have to go to details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it. This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit his head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man."
2. Dharmendra
Dharmendra met his ‘dream girl’ Hema Malini when he was happily married to Prakash Kaur. However, his first wife refused to divorce him. Therefore, they both converted to Islam to marry each other.
3. Amitabh Bachchan
Big B and Rekha made headlines for their alleged affair. Fortunately, Amitabh Bachchan's marriage with Jaya Bachchan survived and he is happily married now.
4. Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan was dating Kangana Ranaut when he was married to Sussane Khan, claimed the Fashion actress. In an interview, Kangana openly confessed that she was in a relationship with the actor when he was with Sussane Khan.
5. Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia were one of the most loved couples in the country. However, as per the media reports, Rajesh Khanna was involved in an extramarital affair with Anita Advani. While speaking to ETimes after the actor's death, Anita said, "He hasn’t left me. I think of him every moment. He is so alive in my memories. He is alive in everyone’s memories. Because it’s been 10 years and still every day there’s some news about him, this and that thing happened. He is still alive through his songs though everyone tries to wash away his memory."