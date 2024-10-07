5 best moments from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer

Let's take a look at the 5 best moments from the trailer:
On Monday, the trailer for the star-studded film Singham Again was released. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, and Shweta Tiwari.
1. When Kareena appears, the Ramayana flashes in the background.
Kareena Kapoor's entry at the beginning, with the Ramayana flashing in the background, captivated everyone.
2. Ajay Devgn says "Just type Singham on Google"
When Ajay Devgn tells his son to search for "Who is Singham" on Google, he will get to know who is his dad.
3. When Deepika Padukone says 'teri iss duniya me aane ki vajay ek aurat thi'
When Deepika Padukone says 'teri iss duniya me aane ki vajay ek aurat thi, zyda heropanti ki toh jaane ki vajay bhi aurat hi ban jaayegi'
4. When Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh make their first appearances
When Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh make their first appearances, their characters resonate with Ramayana's Laxman and Hanuman, as they protect Ajay Devgn just like Laxman and Hanuman protected Lord Ram.
5. When Akshay Kumar makes his entry at the end
Akshay Kumar's entry in a chopper was the most exciting moment in the trailer of Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 1.