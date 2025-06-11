5 . Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal: The dynamic duo

From the 1990s to the 2000s, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal proved to be a dynamic duo. Whenever they came together on-screen, the masses loved them. Movies like Mohra, Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Garam Masala, Deewane Huye Paagal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan became success, and their performances majorly contributed to movies' success.

Currently, there is a rift between the two, and Paresh walked out of Hera Pheri 3. Like several other fans, we also hope the two should come again to explode the screen with laughter.